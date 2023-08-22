England World Cup winner Hartley retires from professional cricket
The left-arm spinner will sign off at the end of the ongoing season of the women's Hundred, where she is a part of Welsh Fire
"I'm really, really excited. I'm going to really miss it. I'm going to be really sad - but it's right, isn't it? I've been thinking about it for ages"Alex Hartley
Alex Hartley is to retire from professional cricket.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2023
Hartley made 32 England appearances and was a World Cup winner in 2017
