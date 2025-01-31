ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Associate Men's bowling nominees: Big days for USA

While Oman did not manage a win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, that they came mighty close against Namibia was down to medium-pacer Mehran. Defending a mere 109, he was introduced into the attack in the eighth over where he conceded just four runs. When he returned in the death, Namibia were comfortably placed, needing 18 off the last three overs. Mehran's first ball went for four byes, but he took the wicket of JJ Smit and no more runs came off the over, making Namibia jittery. In the 20th, Namibia needed five to win: Mehran bowled Jan Frylinck first ball, followed by a dot, the wicket of Zane Green lbw, and three runs off the fourth and fifth balls, so that Namibia needed two to win off the final delivery. Mehran pitched it on a good length outside off and David Wiese couldn't get his bat to it, but managed to scramble a run off the bye to tie the game. Namibia went on to win the Super Over.