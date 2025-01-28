ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's ODI bowling nominees: Cross, Ecclestone and Bell fly England's flag high
England's bowlers have taken the lion's share of wickets on this list, but Marizanne Kapp and Sophie Devine make the cut with strong performances
3 for 12 vs Australia
second ODI, North Sydney
After her 75 gave South Africa a competitive 229 for 6 in 45 overs, Kapp produced a magical display with the ball to seal South Africa's first ODI win against Australia in 17 meetings. She troubled Alyssa Healy from the opening over when she reviewed an lbw appeal that stayed not out on umpire's call. Her next over, Kapp induced a top edge that fell safe, but she finally had Healy caught behind on the first ball of her third over. Two balls later she produced an inswinger that bowled Beth Mooney, and then trapped Phoebe Litchfield lbw in her next over. Kapp's three wickets came in seven balls to leave Australia reeling on 34 for 3. They were bowled out for 149 and slumped to their third-biggest ODI defeat.
5 for 25 vs New Zealand
second ODI, Worcester
Ecclestone should have had a wicket with her fifth ball when she hit Sophie Devine's pad but could not convince Heather Knight to review - replays showed the ball would have smashed into middle stump. Ecclestone exacted her revenge in her fourth over, when she enticed Devine with flight and had her stumped. When she was brought back on in the 35th over, after her first spell of five overs, with New Zealand meandering on 122 for 4, Amy Jones missed a stumping off Brooke Halliday, but Ecclestone bowled both her and Lauren Down in her next five balls to underline her dominance. In her next over, Izzy Gaze was caught at mid-off and Molly Penfold bowled. It was only the second five-for of Ecclestone's ODI career and helped her finish 2024 as the second highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs.
5 for 37 vs New Zealand
third ODI, Bristol
England completed a 3-nil sweep over New Zealand, who put on their best batting effort of the series but were kept to an under-par total thanks to Lauren Bell. New Zealand were building slowly on 109 for 2 in the 21st over, with Sophie Devine well set on 43, when Bell was brought back after opening the bowling earlier. The second ball of her second spell angled in from a full length and Sophie Devine chopped on as she prepared to cut. Her third spell was the most destructive and Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday fell in the space of three balls.She then foxed Izzy Gaze with a slower ball and claimed five when Lauren Down sliced across the line to find Nat Sciver-Brunt at mid-off. Bell took her last four wickets in 15 balls for 15 runs and finished with career-best figures.
6 for 30 vs Ireland
first ODI, Belfast
Kate Cross enjoyed a career-best with bat and ball in an XI that included five debutants, as England showed off their depth to take the series lead against Ireland. Ireland chose to bat but were rocked early when Cross had Una Raymond-Hoey out lbw with her fifth ball. She then returned to take out Ireland's top-scorer Orla Prendergast for 76 and wiped out the tail in the space of two overs. Ireland went from 200 for 6 to 210 and were bowled out inside 47 overs and England, despite stuttering on 96 for 4, won by four wickets with more than 15 overs remaining.
3 for 27 vs India
second ODI, Ahmedabad
A leader with bat and ball, Sophie Devine scored 79 to take New Zealand to a competitive score of 259 and then helped defend it with crucial strikes. India were 64 for 3 in the 14th over when Devine had Jemimah Rodrigues caught behind cutting. But the biggest wicket came four overs later when Harmanpreet Kaur swiped at Devine and did not get a proper hold of the shot; she was caught at deep mid-wicket. At 77 for 5, India's chase was all but over and it was up to Devine to deliver the last rites when Radha Yadav, who scored a fighting 48, top-edged a slower ball to backward point. India were all out for 183 and New Zealand took the series to a decider, though they lost 2-1.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket