ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's ODI bowling nominees: Cross, Ecclestone and Bell fly England's flag high

Ecclestone should have had a wicket with her fifth ball when she hit Sophie Devine's pad but could not convince Heather Knight to review - replays showed the ball would have smashed into middle stump. Ecclestone exacted her revenge in her fourth over, when she enticed Devine with flight and had her stumped. When she was brought back on in the 35th over, after her first spell of five overs, with New Zealand meandering on 122 for 4, Amy Jones missed a stumping off Brooke Halliday, but Ecclestone bowled both her and Lauren Down in her next five balls to underline her dominance. In her next over, Izzy Gaze was caught at mid-off and Molly Penfold bowled. It was only the second five-for of Ecclestone's ODI career and helped her finish 2024 as the second highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs.