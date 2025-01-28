ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's ODI bowling nominees: Cross, Ecclestone and Bell fly England's flag high

A leader with bat and ball, Sophie Devine scored 79 to take New Zealand to a competitive score of 259 and then helped defend it with crucial strikes. India were 64 for 3 in the 14th over when Devine had Jemimah Rodrigues caught behind cutting. But the biggest wicket came four overs later when Harmanpreet Kaur swiped at Devine and did not get a proper hold of the shot; she was caught at deep mid-wicket. At 77 for 5, India's chase was all but over and it was up to Devine to deliver the last rites when Radha Yadav, who scored a fighting 48, top-edged a slower ball to backward point. India were all out for 183 and New Zealand took the series to a decider, though they lost 2-1.