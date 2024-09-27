ESPNcricinfo's top 25 women's cricketers of the 21st century: Nos. 5-1

Everyone loves a ranking list, right? Following on from our colleagues in ESPN, who have been running lists of the top athletes of the century on their platforms, we thought the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup was a good time to look back over the 21st century so far and select the top 25 female cricketers.

Will the player you expect to finish No. 1 finish here? Will a player be ranked too high? Will your favourite player be ranked too low or not make the list (sorry if that's the case). Here are the final five.