Fatima Sana named Pakistan captain for Women's T20 World Cup

Ten players from the last T20 World Cup assignment in 2023 are part of the 15-member squad. They include Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Shamas, Dar and Fatima. Left-arm spinner Sadia's selection is subject to fitness while uncapped left-arm seamer Tasmia Rubab is also part of the squad.