Scrivens to captain England A Women against New Zealand A

Grace Scrivens has been named captain of England A for the upcoming 50-over and T20 series against New Zealand A. The teams will be coached by England Women's performance batting coach Jon Lewis

Scrivens has been tipped as a future England Women's captain, though she is yet to make a senior appearance. She led the A side in a four-day game in Australia over the winter, while Hollie Armitage was captain for the limited-overs leg.

Hampshire opener Ella McCaughan was selected in both squads but will not be available for the 50-over series, which starts at Derby on Monday, as she recovers from injury. Additionally, Mahika Gaur and Grace Thompson will each only be available for one of the 50-over games.

"We're all looking forward to the series," Lewis said. "We've selected a young and talented group of players, many of whom have gained recognition through their form for their counties in the first half of the season. It's also good to see a number of players with recent experience of playing for England Women U19s.

"New Zealand have brought over a strong A squad with a good amount of international experience so the challenge will be tough but I'm looking forward to seeing our players grab this opportunity against strong opposition."

50-over squad: Hannah Baker, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Mahika Gaur*, Jodi Grewock, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Abi Norgrove, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens (capt), Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Thompson**, Phoebe Turner

*available for third 50-over game only (June 29)

**available for first 50-over game only (June 23)

T20 squad: Hannah Baker (Birmingham Bears), Tilly Corteen-Coleman (Surrey), Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Ella McCaughan, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens (capt), Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse

Fixtures