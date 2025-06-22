Matches (18)
Scrivens to captain England A Women against New Zealand A

Essex skipper will lead A side in 50-over and T20 series

ESPNcricinfo staff
22-Jun-2025 • 12 mins ago
Grace Scrivens is captaining England A in the four-day match, Australia A vs England A, unofficial Test, Sydney, April 12, 2025

Grace Scrivens will captain England A in 50-over and T20 series against New Zealand A  •  Getty Images

Grace Scrivens has been named captain of England A for the upcoming 50-over and T20 series against New Zealand A. The teams will be coached by England Women's performance batting coach Jon Lewis.
Scrivens has been tipped as a future England Women's captain, though she is yet to make a senior appearance. She led the A side in a four-day game in Australia over the winter, while Hollie Armitage was captain for the limited-overs leg.
Hampshire opener Ella McCaughan was selected in both squads but will not be available for the 50-over series, which starts at Derby on Monday, as she recovers from injury. Additionally, Mahika Gaur and Grace Thompson will each only be available for one of the 50-over games.
"We're all looking forward to the series," Lewis said. "We've selected a young and talented group of players, many of whom have gained recognition through their form for their counties in the first half of the season. It's also good to see a number of players with recent experience of playing for England Women U19s.
"New Zealand have brought over a strong A squad with a good amount of international experience so the challenge will be tough but I'm looking forward to seeing our players grab this opportunity against strong opposition."
50-over squad: Hannah Baker, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Mahika Gaur*, Jodi Grewock, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Abi Norgrove, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens (capt), Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Thompson**, Phoebe Turner
*available for third 50-over game only (June 29)
**available for first 50-over game only (June 23)
T20 squad: Hannah Baker (Birmingham Bears), Tilly Corteen-Coleman (Surrey), Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Ella McCaughan, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens (capt), Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse

Fixtures

June 23 50-over match, Derby
June 26 50-over match, Derby
June 29 50-over match, Chelmsford
July 3 T20, Chelmsford
July 5 T20, Beckenham
July 7 T20, Beckenham
