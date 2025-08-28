Gill and Jurel miss Duleep Trophy quarter-finals
Both men were named to captain their sides but had to pull out due to illness and injury respectively
Shubman Gill has missed the 2025-26 season-opening Duleep Trophy encounter against East Zone, which began on August 28 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Gill was named captain of the North Zone team, but it is learnt that an illness has forced him to miss the quarter-final. He is expected to be in Bengaluru later in the week before departing for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. In his absence, Haryana top-order batter Ankit Kumar is captaining the North Zone side, while Services batter Shubham Rohilla has replaced Gill in the squad.
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who was named the Central Zone captain in their quarter-final against North East Zone, has also been ruled out after he complained of a groin niggle. Rajat Patidar, who was initially named the vice-captain, is now leading the side. Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav are all part of the Central XI facing North East.
There was a setback for the East Zone side as well, with regular captain Abhimanyu Easwaran ruled out due to fever. Allrounder Riyan Parag is leading East Zone in the Duleep Trophy opener.
Gill had a sensational tour of England in his maiden series as captain, where he amassed 754 runs in five Tests at 75.40. He has also been named vice-captain of the Indian T20I side for the Asia Cup.
Apart from Gill, there are two more Asia Cup-bound members in the North Zone side: Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, who will be in action with the ball later in the game.
The two semi-finals will be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ground from September 4, while the final will be staged from September 11 at the same venue.
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo