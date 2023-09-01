Graeme White, Northamptonshire spinner, retires at age of 36

Graeme White, Northamptonshire's all-time leading T20 wicket-taker and a mainstay of the side that won the T20 Blast in 2016, has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

White, 36, claimed 280 wickets in 276 appearances across all formats in his 18-year career, with his two stints at Northants book-ending a three-year spell at Nottinghamshire from 2010 to 2013.

He played a total of 189 matches for Northamptonshire, including 113 in T20 cricket - a tally exceeded only by Alex Wakely - in which he claimed 91 wickets at 28.78. His association with the club began in 2001, when he became the youngest cricketer on the newly-created Academy at Wantage Road, and he went on to make his first-class debut five years later, after representing England at the 2006 Under-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

"The club has and will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm a local lad and to put on the shirt as many times as I have at Wantage Road in front of our fans has been amazing," White said.

"I've been very fortunate to have played for nearly 20 years, something I couldn't have imagined when I first joined the academy at 13. The fans have always been so supportive throughout my career and I hope that I've repaid them with performances that they've enjoyed and made them proud of."

"I've been incredibly lucky to play with and against the best players in the world, and to have won the trophies I have it's just been a dream really."

A shortage of first-team opportunities prompted White's move to Nottinghamshire in 2010, but he returned to the club on loan during 2013 and rejoined on a permanent basis the following season.

In 2015, he helped Northamptonshire reach the final of the T20 Blast, where they lost to Lancashire, but on their return to Edgbaston the following year, the club went one better. That title capped a stellar year for White, who was also named the national player of the year in the 50-over Cup and earned selection for England Lions.

In 2018 he decided to focus exclusively on white-ball cricket, and in 2021 he was awarded his Northamptonshire cap, the first cricketer to receive the accolade predominantly for his achievements in the shorter formats.

"Winning the T20 Blast in 2016 will always be a massive highlight for me. I had a really good season that year and to lift that trophy after the heartbreak in the final the year before was just incredible.

"To also be leaving as the club's all-time T20 wicket taker is something that I'm incredibly proud of," he added.

White will continue his career at Wantage Road, however, where he is already head coach of the second XI, as well as the club's lead fielding and spin-bowling coach.