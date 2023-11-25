Graham Onions heads back to Durham as bowling coach

Graham Onions made his name at Durham in the pomp of his career • Getty Images

Graham Onions has agreed a return to his home club of Durham as lead bowling coach, after calling time on his six-year spell at Lancashire.

Onions, who made more than 250 appearances for Durham across formats between 2004 and 2017, was instrumental in the club's glory years, playing a key role in three County Championship titles between 2008 and 2013, and the One-Day Cup in 2014.

He then moved to Lancashire for the final years of his career, helping them to win the 2019 Division Two title before stepping into the role of bowling coach following his retirement in 2020.

In the course of his career, he claimed 527 first-class wickets for Durham, a haul bettered only by Chris Rushworth, and a further 104 in 23 matches for Lancashire at 20.73. He also played in nine Tests for England between 2009 and 2012, claiming 32 wickets at 29.90.

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to come back to the county where it all started as a player," Onions said. "I'm really looking forward to working with a talented group of players and also the opportunity to develop my own coaching with some exciting coaches.

"I have loved my time at Lancashire as both a player and most recently as bowling coach. The time is right for me to move back to the North East to be around my family more often, but I will always be grateful for the six years I have spent at Emirates Old Trafford."

Durham's director of cricket, Marcus North, added: "His 14-year playing career at Durham and understanding of our club's culture and the North East cricketing landscape is a huge advantage in his arrival back to Durham.