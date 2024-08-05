'A player not talked about enough for his elegance and style of play'
Ben Stokes, Ben Duckett and former team-mates react to the news of Graham Thorpe's death
August 5, 2024
RIP Thorpey .. Thanks for all the advice throughout my career,you were a great player and a brilliant team https://t.co/QPFq55nPCd have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend … Thoughts with all who knew Thorpey and to all the family xxx— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 5, 2024
Rest in Peace Thorpey. Great man and legend. Thoughts with his family, loved ones and friends. Gone far too early.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 5, 2024
Heartbreaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was fortunate to work with him. My thoughts go out to all of his friends and family during this tough time pic.twitter.com/9I4jXt7XpL— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) August 5, 2024
Difficult to take in that Thorpey has passed. A true legend of a bloke and player and always a pleasure to be with. Will take great memories everywhere with me. Rest well pal— Robert Croft (@RDBCroft10) August 5, 2024
Such incredibly sad news. So much to thank this man for; the guidance, the endless hours of help and the laughs.— Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 5, 2024
You'll be sorely missed Thorpey https://t.co/o2rmVu1yLL
Sadness is all I have on hearing the passing of Graham Thorpe. A warrior in our batting line up and a player not talked about enough for his elegance and style of play. My thoughts are with his family and all at @surreycricket RIP little genius— Dean Headley (@deanheadley585) August 5, 2024
Such heartbreaking news to wake up to this morning. A great player who I was lucky enough to have as a team mate so many times.— Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) August 5, 2024
Ill miss you Thorpey
Thought with his family and everyone at Surrey CCC
RIP pic.twitter.com/IcJsQXzXQy
Sad to hear about Graham Thorpe. He was a gritty and a fantastic batter who was always ready for a battle on the pitch. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 5, 2024
This has taken me back. So young and so sad for all those who knew him. Thinking of all those who are affected by his loss. https://t.co/wbysL7OTif— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 5, 2024
Such an inspiration for me and my career. Loved by all. Absolutely gutted RIPlegend pic.twitter.com/QvCCTmJFPS— Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) August 5, 2024