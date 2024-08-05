Matches (6)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Canada T20 (2)
SL vs IND (1)
TNPL (1)
What They Said About

'A player not talked about enough for his elegance and style of play'

Ben Stokes, Ben Duckett and former team-mates react to the news of Graham Thorpe's death

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Graham Thorpe at a press conference, Sydney, January 4, 2022

Graham Thorpe played 100 Tests for England  •  Getty Images

Former England batter Graham Thorpe died aged 55. He played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005 scoring 6744 Test runs at an average of 44.66 with 16 hundreds. He also featured in 82 Tests for England and played for Surrey between 1988 and 2005, scoring almost 20,000 runs for the county. He went on to work as batting coach for the senior men's team after retirement. Here's how the cricket world paid tribute to him on social media:
Graham ThorpeEngland

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback