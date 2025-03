GT choose to bowl in season opener against Punjab Kings

A striking feature of both teams is the international quality in their bowling attacks. Kagiso Rabada will play his first game for his new franchise, the Titans, against his old franchise. His new-ball partner for South Africa will be on the other side this time, Marco Jansen Mohammed Siraj is looking for a new start with Titans after being omitted from India's squad for the Champions Trophy, Two high quality spinners will be on show as well in Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal . It is, however, unlikely that they will get any help.