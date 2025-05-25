GT heroes Prasidh, Sai Sudharsan and Gill look for gains on IPL 2025 Purple and Orange Cap tables
KL Rahul finished his IPL 2025 season at seventh place on the Orange Cap table with 539 runs from 13 innings
Delhi Capitals (DC) finished their IPL 2025 season with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are in the playoffs, but that didn't cause a major shake-up on the Orange and Purple Cap leaderboards in the tournament. Here's our daily look at how things stand on those tables ahead of the last four league matches in the competition.
Of course, things might - and will, likely - change, but KL Rahul has now finished his IPL with 539 runs from 13 innings, giving him the seventh spot on the table. Of the PBKS batters in action on Saturday, Shreyas Iyer's 53 took him to 488 runs and the tenth position, with Prabhsimran Singh just after him with 486 runs following his 28.
On Sunday, the first match pits Gujarat Titans (GT) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, now Test team-mates, have a chance of adding to their tallies and even, perhaps, becoming the first to cross the 700-run mark this season. Sai Sudharsan is the Orange Cap holder with 638 runs, and Gill is just behind him with 636.
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians (MI), Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) round off the top five. Marsh and Jaiswal, of course, are done for the season, giving Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), currently No. 6 with 548 runs, a chance to move up the table.
Not much changed here either, though with GT vs CSK the afternoon game on Sunday, the two men who are tied at the top of the table with 21 wickets apiece - Prasidh Krishna and Noor Ahmad - will get a chance to get away from the other. For Prasidh, though, there are more games left in the competition, while for Noor, this is going to be his last appearance this season.
MI's Trent Boult is at No. 3 with 19 wickets, followed by RCB's Josh Hazlewood with 18, and Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is at No. 5 with 17. Varun, too, will be in action on Sunday, in the night game, when KKR go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Here's what ESPNcricinfo's MVP table looks like.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.