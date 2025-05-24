Matches (16)
DC vs PBKS, 66th Match at Jaipur, IPL, May 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

66th Match (N), Jaipur, May 24, 2025, Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Punjab KingsPunjab Kings
12831170.389
5
Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals
1366113-0.019
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KL Rahul
10 M • 412 Runs • 58.86 Avg • 145.58 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 234 Runs • 23.4 Avg • 141.81 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 170.66 SR
P Arya
10 M • 301 Runs • 30.1 Avg • 194.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mukesh Kumar
8 M • 9 Wkts • 10.33 Econ • 18.33 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 30 SR
YS Chahal
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.47 Econ • 13.84 SR
Arshdeep Singh
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 17.63 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC
PBKS
Player
Role
Axar Patel (c)
Allrounder
Faf du Plessis (vc)
Middle order Batter
Abishek Porel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Ajay Mandal 
Allrounder
Manvanth Kumar 
Allrounder
Mukesh Kumar 
Bowler
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
Karun Nair 
Top order Batter
Darshan Nalkande 
Bowler
T Natarajan 
Bowler
Vipraj Nigam 
Bowler
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sameer Rizvi 
Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Mohit Sharma 
Bowler
Ashutosh Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Madhav Tiwari 
Allrounder
Tripurana Vijay 
Bowler
Match details
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days24 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
