Matches (16)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
DC vs PBKS, 66th Match at Jaipur, IPL, May 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
66th Match (N), Jaipur, May 24, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
PBKS Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
PBKS Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
L
L
NR
L
L
PBKS
L
NR
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 16:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC10 M • 412 Runs • 58.86 Avg • 145.58 SR
10 M • 234 Runs • 23.4 Avg • 141.81 SR
PBKS10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 170.66 SR
PBKS10 M • 301 Runs • 30.1 Avg • 194.19 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 9 Wkts • 10.33 Econ • 18.33 SR
9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 30 SR
PBKS9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.47 Econ • 13.84 SR
PBKS9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 17.63 SR
Squad
DC
PBKS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|24 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
IPL match in Dharamsala called off after 'significant technical failure'
There was a "significant technical failure" at the stadium, an official statement said