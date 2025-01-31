Hail Steve Smith, the last of the 10k giants

Even if either or both get there, they'll be the last for a while. Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne are the next two in line, but neither will get there, if only because they won't play enough Tests to score the 2000-odd runs they need. Even Marnus Labuschagne, who is 30, has played 56 Tests, and plays for a country that plays enough Tests, is over 5000 runs away currently.