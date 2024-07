Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian to be ranked No. 1 T20I allrounder

His team-mate Jasprit Bumrah , the Player of the Series in the T20 World Cup, meanwhile made big gains in the bowlers' rankings. Bumrah rose 12 places to No. 12 after claiming 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, and an economy of just 4.17. With South Africa requiring only another 30 runs from the last five overs in the final, it was Bumrah's spell towards the end which helped turn the game around for India.