'Disappointed' Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring'

"The next time we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to have to prepare ourselves to deal with this kind of umpiring"

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur cut a frustrated figure after the series decider against Bangladesh, taking aim at the umpires for what she felt were numerous poor decisions.

Harmanpreet said that India were in control in the chase of 226, but "pathetic umpiring decisions" left them disappointed as the game eventually ended in a tie.

Harmanpreet's displeasure with the umpiring was clear when she was given out caught at slip while trying to sweep. She reacted by smashing the stumps with her bat before having a heated exchange with the umpire Tanvir Ahmed.

"A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised," Harmanpreet said. "The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this this kind of umpiring and accordingly we'll have to prepare ourselves.

"They [Bangladesh] batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires."

On Saturday, Yastika Bhatia's dismissal was the first major flashpoint. Yastika was given out lbw, but stood her ground and stared at the umpire before eventually dragging herself off the field.