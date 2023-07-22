Matches (20)
WI v IND (1)
MLC (1)
The Ashes (1)
ACC Emerging (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Global T20 (2)
RHF Trophy (4)
Stumps • 2nd TEST •  Port of Spain
IND Flag

IND

438
WI Flag

WI

(41 ov) 86/1

Day 2 - West Indies trail by 352 runs.

ScheduleReportSeries
Drinks
3rd ODI, Mirpur, July 22, 2023, ICC Women's Championship
PrevNext

BDESH WMN chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.43
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 21/0 (4.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
News
BetNEW
Report

Shafali Verma back in series-deciding ODI after Bangladesh opt to bat

Priya Punia left out for India while Bangladesh brought in Sobhana Mostary and Shamima Sultana

S Sudarshanan
22-Jul-2023 • 1 hr ago
Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana exchange team sheets at the toss&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCB

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana exchange team sheets at the toss  •  BCB

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs India
The toss of the coin landed in Nigar Sultana's favour and Bangladesh opted to bat first in the series-deciding third ODI against India in Mirpur.
India made a solitary change from their winning combination from the second match, bringing in Shafali Verma to the XI. Priya Punia, who returned to the ODI side after March 2021, was left out after she returned scores of 10 and 7 in the first two games.
Bangladesh left out left-handed opener Murshida Khatun after two low scores and Sharmin Akhter and brought in Shamima Sultana and Sobhana Mostary. Mostary did not take the field after being hit on her head while taking a catch in the second T20I and missed the subsequent third T20I and the first two ODIs. Murshida came in as a concussion sub in that game.
After Bangladesh won the opening ODI, India drew level in the second.
Bangladesh: 1 Shamima Sultana, 2 Sobhana Mostary, 3 Fargana Hoque, 4 Lata Mondal, 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Nigar Sultana (capt/wk), 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Fahima Khatun, 10 Sultana Khatun, 11 Marufa Akter
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Harleen Deol, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Devika Vaidya, 11 Meghna Singh
Bangladesh WomenIndia WomenBangladeshIndiaBDESH WMN vs IND WMNIndia Women in BangladeshICC Women's Championship

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
BDESH WMN Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shamima Sultananot out3252
Fargana Hoquenot out1544
Extras(w 8)
Total55(0 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC Women's Championship
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W87114
SL-W124610
PAK-W95410
ENG-W95410
NZ-W94310
AUS-W6428
WI-W9357
BD-W8136
SA-W3306
IRE-W9081
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved