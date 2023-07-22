Shafali Verma back in series-deciding ODI after Bangladesh opt to bat

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs India
The toss of the coin landed in Nigar Sultana's favour and Bangladesh opted to bat first in the series-deciding third ODI against India in Mirpur.
India made a solitary change from their winning combination from the second match, bringing in Shafali Verma
to the XI. Priya Punia, who returned to the ODI side after March 2021, was left out after she returned scores of 10 and 7 in the first two games.
Bangladesh left out left-handed opener Murshida Khatun after two low scores and Sharmin Akhter and brought in Shamima Sultana
and Sobhana Mostary
. Mostary did not take the field after being hit on her head while taking a catch in the second T20I and missed the subsequent third T20I and the first two ODIs. Murshida came in as a concussion sub in that game.
After Bangladesh won the opening ODI, India drew level in the second.
Bangladesh: 1 Shamima Sultana, 2 Sobhana Mostary, 3 Fargana Hoque, 4 Lata Mondal, 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Nigar Sultana (capt/wk), 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Fahima Khatun, 10 Sultana Khatun, 11 Marufa Akter
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Harleen Deol, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Devika Vaidya, 11 Meghna Singh