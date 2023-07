She will be the first woman cricketer to be found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct

Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to be penalised four demerit points for her conduct - on the field and later at the post-match presentation - in India's third and final ODI against Bangladesh , which ended in a tie. While the ICC is yet to send out a statement on the exact penalty, Harmanpreet is in danger of becoming the first woman cricketer to be found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct, which deals with player behaviour.

After being given out caught at slip by umpire Tanvir Ahmed on Saturday, Harmanpreet smashed the stumps with her bat and appeared to remonstrate with the umpire before making a gesture in the direction of the crowd. Later, at the post-match ceremony, she called the standard of umpiring "pathetic"

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the match officials have recommended three demerit points for equipment damage and one demerit point for criticising the match officials in public. The final decision will be taken by the ICC. It is understood that the BCCI has been talking to the ICC on the matter.

As per the ICC's rules, when a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points. Anything in the range of four to seven demerit points equates to two suspension points i.e. a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first in the player's schedule.

Harmanpreet Kaur last earned a demerit point when she flung her helmet to the ground during the 2017 World Cup semi-final against Australia • Getty Images

In the ICC's latest list - which goes back to 2016 - that was released on June 7, there are 29 women cricketers who have been found guilty of breaching the code of conduct. Apart from Harmanpreet, Veda Krishnamurthy is the other Indian to have been found guilty twice.

The last time Harmanpreet earned a demerit point was during the semi-final of the 2017 ODI World Cup against Australia. After working legspinner Kristen Beams through midwicket, she was involved in a mix-up with Deepti Sharma before they completed the double that brought up Harmanpreet's century. Instead of celebrating the milestone, Harmanpreet flung her helmet to the ground and fired verbal volleys at Deepti. Harmanpreet was found guilty of a Level 1 offence, which she had accepted.

Players breaking the stumps - either with the bat or by kicking them - while reacting to umpiring decisions is a rare occurrence in cricket. Coincidentally, the most recent case also happened in Bangladesh. In 2021, Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was suspended for three matches and fined US$ 5800 (approx.) during a Dhaka Premier League T20 match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club.