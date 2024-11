Haryana opener Yashvardhan Dalal created history by scoring a record unbeaten 428 against Mumbai in the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy match on Saturday. He is the first batter to cross 400 in the history of the tournament, being played since the 1973-74 season.

Dalal broke Sameer Rizvi 's record for the highest score in the competition - the Uttar Pradesh batter had scored 312 in just 266 balls against Saurashtra last season.

Mumbai won the toss and decided to bowl first after winning the toss at the Gurugram Cricket Ground in Haryana's Sultanpur. On the back of Dalal's brilliant quadruple hundred, Haryana declared on 742 for 8 early on the third morning.

Dalal, who scored 4 against Madhya Pradesh, and 23 and 67 against Jharkhand in the last two matches, was sent to open in the match against Mumbai and shared a 410-run partnership for the first wicket with Arsh Ranga. Ranga scored 151.