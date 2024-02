Has anyone scored more than Sachin Tendulkar's seven Test hundreds in a calendar year?

Among those who took at least ten wickets in Tests, only two men played more often than Stackpole without improving their debut performance. The South African allrounder Lance Klusener took 8 for 64 in his first Test, against India in Kolkata in 1996-97, and did not better that in 48 further matches. And England's Wally Hammond took 5 for 36 on debut, against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1927-28, and won 84 more caps without improving on that. Hammond is remembered now chiefly as a batter, scoring 7249 runs in Tests - but he was a handy bowler, especially early in his career, and finished with 83 wickets.