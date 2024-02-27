Has anyone scored more than Sachin Tendulkar's seven Test hundreds in a calendar year?
And how many times have teams passed 400 twice in a Test, like India did in Rajkot?
This question was obviously sent when England looked likely to win the fourth Test in Ranchi - but India's close-run victory after an absorbing match there means there have still been only six five-Test series that were all square at 2-2 going into the final match.
India made 445 and 430 for 4 declared in the third Test against England in Rajkot earlier this month. It was only the 11th instance of a team reaching 400 in both innings of a Test, something first achieved by Australia (450 and 452) against England in Sydney in 1924-25. The most recent instance before Rajkot was also by India (426 and 412 for 4), against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad in 2009-10.
Back in 2010 Sachin Tendulkar was the fourth batter to score seven Test centuries in a calendar year, following Viv Richards for West Indies in 1976, Aravinda de Silva of Sri Lanka in 1997, and Australia's Ricky Ponting in 2006. However, also in 2006, Mohammad Yousuf of Pakistan piled up no fewer than nine centuries, in just 11 Tests, which remains the record.
Saurabh Tiwary played three ODIs for India in 2010-11, when he was only 20, and scored 49 runs without being dismissed. Four players have scored more: leading the way is the Pakistan offspinner Afaq Hussain, who scored 66 runs in two Tests in the early 1960s without getting out.
You're right that Keith Stackpole recorded his best Test bowling figures - 2 for 33 - on debut against England in Adelaide in 1965-66. Actually he only took 13 further wickets in 42 more matches.
