Hat-tricks? Yawn

On the other hand, it's hard not to conclude with some T20 hat-tricks that they are little more than footnotes in a match summary, illustrated most vividly by the nature of the two hat-tricks in successive games taken by Pat Cummins. A bowler of such vast gifts and mastery, picking them off through mistimed hoicks and heaves to long-on, ramps to deep third and scoops to short fine leg is… so ordinary. Cummins used cutters cleverly, no doubt, but it was the hurry and rush of batters that wrought these hat-tricks. No wonder he didn't twig it for a bit after taking the first, against Bangladesh: it was merely another wicket in the endless wicket-letting that is T20 cricket.