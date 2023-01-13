Himachal Pradesh fast bowler Sidharth Sharma dies aged 28

He had been hospitalised after complaining of breathing trouble during a Ranji Trophy practice session in Vadodara

Sidharth Sharma , the Himachal Pradesh fast bowler, has died aged 28. He died on Thursday in Vadodara, where he had been in hospital for close to two weeks.

Sidharth's last rites were performed in Nangal, Punjab, on Friday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared his condolences via Twitter.

हिमाचल की विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी विजेता क्रिकेट टीम के सदस्य रहे और प्रदेश के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज सिद्धार्थ शर्मा के निधन की अति दुःखद खबर है।

मैं भगवान से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि वह दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें व

प्रियजनों को इस दारुण दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें । pic.twitter.com/31rwMswXQX — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 13, 2023

Sidharth, a resident of the Himachal town of Una, was part of the squad that had travelled to Vadodara to play a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda from January 3 to 6. He complained of breathing trouble during a practice session on December 31, and was hospitalised later that day.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Himachal left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar said Sidharth had been on ventilator support.

"From January 3 to 6, we played against Baroda, but all of us focused on Siddharth's health even during the match," Dagar said. "We visited him regularly in hospital, but we had to leave him alone in Baroda and leave for the next match [against Odisha in Nadaun from January 10 to 13].

"His breathing problem continued to worsen, after which he was put on a ventilator.

"We are all deeply saddened by his death. Sidharth was an important part of our team, and connected well with everyone."

Sidharth, who made his senior debut in a Ranji Trophy game against Bengal in November 2017, played six first-class matches, six List A games, and one T20 game.