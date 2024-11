How many T20Is have seen two hundreds in the same innings?

"On the subject of two dismissals in a short interval, if we widen the search to include any score, the fastest appears to be by Percy Sherwell for South Africa against Australia in Sydney in March 1911. Sherwell was the last man out in the first innings, and when the follow-on was enforced he kept the pads on and opened, only to be first out for 14 in the fourth over. There were 11 minutes' playing time and 27 minutes' elapsed time between the two dismissals."