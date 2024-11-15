Matches (37)
South Africa vs India, 4th T20I at Johannesburg, SA vs IND, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th T20I (N), Johannesburg, November 15, 2024, India tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
W
L
L
W
L
India
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 254 Runs • 36.29 Avg • 147.67 SR
9 M • 237 Runs • 29.63 Avg • 134.65 SR
IND9 M • 315 Runs • 35 Avg • 176.96 SR
9 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 169.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 16.28 SR
6 M • 15 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 9.6 SR
IND8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 14.3 SR
Squad
SA
IND
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2952
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
|Match days
|15 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
