South Africa vs India, 4th T20I at Johannesburg, SA vs IND, Nov 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th T20I (N), Johannesburg, November 15, 2024, India tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Stubbs
10 M • 254 Runs • 36.29 Avg • 147.67 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 237 Runs • 29.63 Avg • 134.65 SR
SV Samson
9 M • 315 Runs • 35 Avg • 176.96 SR
SA Yadav
9 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 169.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PE Kruger
6 M • 8 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 13.75 SR
M Jansen
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 16.28 SR
CV Varun
6 M • 15 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 9.6 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 14.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
IND
Player
Role
Aiden Markram (c)
Opening Batter
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Mihlali Mpongwana 
Bowling Allrounder
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2952
Hours of play (local time)17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
Match days15 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
India in South Africa News

Tilak ton, Arshdeep three-for put India 2-1 up

India overcame Marco Jansen's blitz to win the high-scorer by 11 runs

Afridi back as No. 1 ODI bowler, Hasaranga second in T20Is

In T20I batting rankings, Salt moves to No. 2 while Sanju Samson's 50-ball 107 sees him jump 27 positions

Pace set to reclaim centrestage as series moves to Highveld

Arshdeep and Jansen have suggested that Centurion and Johannesburg will have more assistance for the quicks than Gqeberha and Durban

SA look to break spin stranglehold while India worry about depth

Neither team will read too much into how individuals have fared, but there are broad, team-level issues they may want to look into

Clarity the key in Varun's redemption arc

Out of the Indian team for three years, Varun honed his craft to come back stronger and stake a claim in the first-choice team

