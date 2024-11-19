Coetzee fined and handed demerit point for showing dissent

South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was docked 50% of his match fee and handed a demerit point after being found to have shown dissent in the fourth T20I against India in Johannesburg on Friday.

Coetzee was noted to have made an inappropriate comment to the umpire in the 15th over of India's innings after one of his deliveries was deemed a wide. He admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, which also included an official reprimand. India had won the series 3-1.

Edwards was found guilty of two breaches - Article 2.8 and 2.2, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match".

After being given out lbw, he showed his bat to the umpire. Then, while returning to the dugout, he threw his bat and gloves on the field, copping two demerit points in all. He was also fined 10% of his match fee.

Mehmood was also fined 10% of his match fee and given one demerit point for giving a send-off to Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru. Since both players admitted to their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Neeyamur Rashid, there was no need for a formal hearing.