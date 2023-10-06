Bavuma's South Africa are different. Maybe their World Cup will be too?

They have traditionally built their game on bowling power, but batting is their stronger suit at this World Cup

Is it too soon to say that South Africa have entered the 2023 ODI World Cup so quietly that Temba Bavuma appearing to fall asleep at the captains' day press conference epitomises their under-the-radar entry? Maybe.

But we'll go with it because it was also the camera angle - Bavuma was actually looking down at his hands - that finally, and ironically, put South Africa in the spotlight at this tournament, albeit not for the reason they may have wanted. Whatevs. At least we've all noticed they're here.

That was barely the case in the build-up, which was dominated by endless details about England's revolutionary approach (what do they call that again? Something with a 'B'?) and whether India will farewell Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the format with a win when it matters most. It seems a foregone conclusion that Australia - who South Africa beat 3-2 just a few weeks ago though with an experimental Australia XI - will find their big-tournament mojo and New Zealand, as they have done in the last two tournaments, are among those that could reach the final.

Given that Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Netherlands are not on many lists to make the knockouts and Sri Lanka seem to be a diminished force, Pakistan, after a disappointing Asia Cup, and South Africa have been left in World Cup no-man's land. But they shouldn't be. As an indication that they are still respected World Cup opposition, seven of the 12 experts on ESPNcricinfo's panel picked them as among those that could make the semi-finals, and if we look at the numbers, their chances seem better than that.

All that sounds good, and sets the tone for a strong start, but it gets better. South Africa's middle order, which has usually been their undoing in big tournaments, is the best in the world according to the numbers. Since the last World Cup, the No. 5 and 6 batters in the line-up average 51.50 , with a higher strike rate than anyone else: 112.24. They have used a few different players in those positions but for the last few months and at this World Cup, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have taken ownership of those spots.

"At the moment, maybe it's the batters who are firing and taking on that responsibility and there is room for us to improve within the bowling front." Bavuma ahead of South Africa's opener against Sri Lanka

Ordinarily, Miller would be the player we would focus on, but Klaasen has established himself as the premier finisher in the global game, in both international and league cricket. In 2023, he has scored 527 runs in 11 ODIs, at 58.55 and a strike rate of 151.43 - the highest of any batter who has played more than ten ODIs this year. He has also smashed 47 fours and 25 sixes this year. Of batters at this World Cup, only Rohit and Shubman Gill have hit more.

Expectations are that Klaasen will set South Africa's campaign alight, but, as Bavuma rightly says, he is able to do that because of the platform laid by the top order. "Klaasen is walking on water at the moment with the way he's been batting," Bavuma said in Delhi on the eve of South Africa's opener against Sri Lanka.

"He's obviously a big player for us and [he] comes in and he marshals that middle order. I guess his success, not to take credit away from it, is probably largely due to the platform that it gets from the guys who come in at the top of the order whether it be Quinton, myself or Rassie. It's important that those guys do their jobs so guys like Klaasen, even a guy like David or Aiden [Markram] can go out and do what we expect and want them to do."

Heinrich Klaasen is in some form this year, hitting 527 runs in 11 ODIs, at 58.55 and a strike rate of 151.43 • AFP/Getty Images

South Africa initially only had one genuine allrounder in their squad - Marco Jansen - which raised questions about the balance of their team and whether they would find themselves short on resources. They have since included a second in Andile Phehlukwayo , who came in for an injured Sisanda Magala. Phehlukwayo could add some batting depth if needed. Importantly, he also brings variety to the attack, which finds itself playing a supporting role, but Bavuma cautioned that all the responsibility should not lie on them.

"There are days where the batting won't fire and we're going to need the bowlers to come through, and vice versa," Bavuma said. "At the moment, maybe it's the batters who are firing and taking on that responsibility and there is room for us to improve within the bowling front."

These are not statements you will often hear a South African say because their cricketing DNA is based on steady batting and explosive quicks. But this is not a usual South Africa team. This is one that booked its spot at the tournament at the very last direct opportunity - literally. They only confirmed qualification in May, when Ireland could not beat Bangladesh to clinch the eighth spot, and were in the middle of a five-month international break at the time. Since then, they have only played one series in the build-up, not several, as they have previously done, and their arrival in India has been as low-key as it comes, apart from that Bavuma incident, which has become a meme.