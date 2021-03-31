Devon Conway has entered the top five among T20I batsmen after playing just 13 matches, while in ODIs, Ben Stokes has moved up to No. 2 among allrounders. Matt Henry is up to third and Bhuvneshwar Kumar up at No. 11 in the list of bowlers.

In white-ball cricket, performances in the last two games of the three-match ODI series between India and England, which India won 2-1, the final ODI of New Zealand's 3-0 sweep of Bangladesh and their first two T20Is were considered in the latest ICC rankings, which saw a raft of changes.

Stokes, apart from moving up in the allrounders' list - he is at 295 points, well behind Shakib Al Hasan, who has 408 - also got to 24th, a rise of four spots, among batsmen after scoring 99 and 35 in his last two innings in India. Jonny Bairstow's 124 in the second ODI helped him stay at No. 7 among batsmen, while KL Rahul moved up four places to 27th after hitting 108 in the second ODI, and Hardik Pandya reached a career-best 42nd position after hitting 35 and 64. Rishabh Pant, still relatively new to the 50-over format, scored 77 and 78 in the two matches in question, and entered the top 100 as a result, at No. 91.

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma held on to their positions at one, two and three for ODI batsmen.

In that series, the returning Kumar was one of the star performers, and his 1 for 63 and 3 for 42 helped him gain nine spots in the bowlers' table, which is headed by Trent Boult.

Ben Stokes is the second-best ODI allrounder at the moment, behind Shakib Al Hasan Getty Images

New Zealand had things go their way for the best part of the home ODI series against Bangladesh, and following their 164-run win in the final ODI, Henry has moved up five slots to a career-best third position among bowlers after returning 4 for 27.

The first two T20Is have both gone New Zealand's way - the second after a fair bit of drama - and Conway played a big part in the first win, hitting 92* in 52 balls in a 66-run win. As a result, he has advanced five positions to No. 4, behind Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch and Azam. Glenn Phillips, Player of the Match in the second win, has also reached a career-best 26th position after scoring 24* and 58*.

Tim Southee's 1 for 34 and 2 for 21 have lifted him two places to seventh, not far from his career-best sixth position in February this year.

And following the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka, which ended in a draw, Niroshan Dickwella and Nkrumah Bonner made big gains.

Dickwella scored his 17th Test half-century - a record for a batsman without a century - and moved up ten places to 29th, while Bonner's maiden Test century, in only his third Test, put him in the top 50 for the first time, at No. 44. Jason Holder (up three spots to eighth) and Kemar Roach (up from 14th to 12th) were the other West Indians to gain in the rankings.