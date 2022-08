Lord's haul pushes Rabada to No. 3 on Test bowlers' table

The win, by an innings and 12 runs, gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series against England, and strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table. A number of South Africa's other players also gained on the rankings tables at the end of it. Anrich Nortje (six wickets in the Test) rose 14 spots to No. 25 among bowlers, Dean Elgar (47 in South Africa's only innings) moved up one spot to 13th among batters, and Marco Jansen (four wickets) gained 17 spots to 17th place for bowlers.