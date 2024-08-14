Rohit up to No. 2 in ODI batting rankings behind Babar
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are at three and four, while Pathum Nissanka has risen to No. 8
Babar Azam is still the No. 1 ODI batter in the ICC rankings, but Rohit Sharma has moved up to the second spot following the ODI series in Sri Lanka. Behind Rohit are Shubman Gill, who has dropped down one spot, and Virat Kohli, while Pathum Nissanka has risen one place to eighth.
India lost the three-match ODI series 2-0 to Sri Lanka but Rohit was the top run-getter across the two teams with 157 at an average of 52.33. His sequence of scores was 58, 64 and 35. That took him up one spot, exchanging positions with Gill, and to 765 points. Babar is well ahead, though, with 824 points.
For Sri Lanka, Avishka Fernando (137 runs), Dunith Wellalage (108), Kusal Mendis (103) and Nissanka (101) were the primary contributors with the bat. Nissanka, ranked the best among them before the series, consolidated his position in the top ten, while Mendis (up five spots to joint 39th) and Avishka (up 20 places to 68th) gained too.
Wellalage also had a good time with the ball, the 5 for 27 in the final ODI the highlight, and that took him up 17 spots to 59th among bowlers.
Bavuma and Maharaj move up after Port of Spain Test
The first Test between West Indies and South Africa in Port of Spain was affected by rain but still got to a good finish after an aggressive declaration from the visitors, with all results possible before time ran out and the match ended in a draw.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma scored 86 in the first innings, and with 15 not out coming in the second, he moved up two spots to 16th on the batters' table. Outside of the top 50, Tony de Zorzi rose 29 spots to 85th after scoring 78 and 45, while Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze also gained.
Keshav Maharaj was the bowling star for South Africa with returns of 4 for 76 and 4 for 88, and that earned him the Player-of-the-Match award as well as a jump of seven spots to joint 21st on the Test bowlers' table.