T20I rankings: Hasaranga, Kohli, Bhuvneshwar move up after Asia Cup heroics

He also scored his first T20I century during the tournament, an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan, which brought an end to a century drought across formats that had run for 1020 days. Kohli's tally of runs was only behind Mohammad Rizwan 's 281, and Rizwan held on to the top spot on the batters' table. Babar Azam , who had a forgettable Asia Cup with the bat, lost his No. 2 spot to Aiden Markram