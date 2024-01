Seven to watch in the Super Sixes

The numbers are important for the next phase, where the teams that have advanced will each play two matches against sides who did not finish in the same position as them in the group stage. Essentially this means that, for now, India have avoided a clash with Pakistan and Australia will not have to face hosts South Africa. But there are still some marquee clashes on the cards in the Super Sixes as India take on New Zealand, Australia face off against England, Pakistan play Bangladesh, and South Africa have a showdown against Sri Lanka to determine who will compete in the final four. With new stars being born and the Super Sixes looming, here are seven of the brightest twinklers.