Seven to watch in the Super Sixes

Another seamer enjoying South African surfaces is New Zealand's Matt Rowe, who took 5 for 21 against Afghanistan to register one of his country's three best hauls in the tournament's history behind Trent Boult and Tim Southee. He also hit the winning runs in what turned into a nailbiter to show some nerve at the end. Overall, his six wickets have come at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 4.22. Among seamers who have taken six or more wickets at the tournament so far, only Australia's Vidler and Mahli Beardman have been more miserly. New Zealand move to Bloemfontein for their Super Six matches where there has been some assistance on offer for the quicks early on and Rowe's performances there could prove well worth watching.