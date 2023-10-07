Vikramjit Singh out to realise his dream - with inspiration from de Kock and help from a Kohli

Returning to the land of his forefathers for the World Cup, the Netherlands opener is hoping to turn his excellent start into something bigger

Vikramjit Singh , one of the biggest positives for Netherlands in their opening loss to Pakistan , is briefly lost for words as he thinks back to one of his favourite shots from that half-century. He mimics the flick shot that he picked from a near fourth-stump line off Shaheen Afridi. "That was sweet, I really enjoyed that," he says with a smile.

Vikramjit hit Shaheen for three boundaries, all inside the powerplay, to give Netherlands an excellent start in their chase of 287. His third-wicket stand with Bas de Leede briefly kept Pakistan on tenterhooks, before his toe-ended pull shot - that found deep midwicket - led to a collapse. A couple of overs earlier, he'd cleared the same long boundary by playing a similar shot off legspinner Shadab Khan. He said after he doesn't rue attempting the shot, but wishes he'd timed it better.

On Monday, Vikramjit will have a second opportunity at it. Perhaps he'll have the chance to put to action the learnings from having watched his "idol" Quinton de Kock make bruising century in South Africa's World Cup opener in New Delhi. It was a day off for the team, so Vikramjit watched the match closely. He first met de Kock at the T20 World Cup last year , where he couldn't stop asking him questions.

"The backlift, him playing away from his body, the way he cuts the ball - I want to bat like him every time I go out there," Vikramjit had said during a chat with ESPNcricinfo prior to the World Cup. "The chat I had with him [at the 2022 T20 World Cup] was about the way he goes about it, what he thinks when the bowler is running in, etc. Then we had a series against South Africa , when again I had a chat with him."

Vikramjit, like a few others from his team, is returning to the country of his forefathers for the World Cup. While there are no games in Punjab, where his family hailed from, there's still an air of familiarity about it all for him.

Prior to coming to Hyderabad, he spent 10 days in Bengaluru training on different surfaces. As such, Vikramjit often makes trips back to India to play, and has spent considerable time training with former India Under-19 World Cup winner Taruwar Kohli in Jalandhar. Taruwar's familiarity with Vikramjit grew during his club cricket stint in the Netherlands between 2017-19, when he would often frequent Vikramjit's house. That eventually grew into a mentor-mentee equation.

Vikramjit Singh's batting is more fearless than his mentor, Taruwar Kohli's • KNCB/Gerhard van der Laarse

Since 2021, the two have trained together at Taruwar's academy, with the help of robo-arms, bowling machines and dedicated coaches. Vikramjit has fed off the knowledge of his mentor-cum-friend, but there is one difference. While Taruwar's batting was mostly orthodox and old-school in a classical way, Vikramjit's is a little more enterprising and fearless.

"For me, it's about getting used to the speed of the game," Vikramjit says. "In international cricket, everything happens so much quicker. Not only is the ball being bowled faster, but also the game is moving so quickly. Just getting used to that takes a little bit. When you get into the professional set-up, you learn not only cricketing wise, but also off the field - like how disciplined you need to be."

Much of Vikramjit's early learnings were shaped by his father, Harpreet, who was also his first coach. The solid grounding helped Vikramjit make a name in the Under-12s and Under-15s. At 14, his promise earned him a bat sponsorship from Jalandhar-based manufacturers BAS, which was incidentally facilitated by Ramesh Kohli, Taruwar's uncle and one of the partners in the company.

The early age-group promise helped him earn a national cap at 16 when he made his T20I debut against Scotland in 2019 following a strong endorsement from former Netherlands captain Peter Borren . An ODI debut followed in 2022, one that set-in motion his trip to the World Cup. This is a fresh chapter in a journey that began in a tiny village near Jalandhar called Cheema Khurd.

Vikramjit, who was born there, moved to the Netherlands when he was "three or four" after Harpreet took over a transport business established by his father. Vikramjit remembers watching the 2011 World Cup on TV and dreaming of playing in one.

"My grandparents are the ones who migrated to the Netherlands," he says. "My dad, and all my uncles and aunts, are born there. Dad was an amateur cricketer there. I joined him at times, and really walked in his footsteps."

Vikramjit went to a Dutch school and made Dutch friends, which meant playing more than his fair share of football, the country's most popular sport. However, cricket didn't leave him.

The defining moment of his young career came during the ODI World Cup Qualifier this June this year, when Netherlands were fighting for two qualifying spots. Against hosts Zimbabwe , Vikramjit was struggling on 8 off 23 but picked up pace to finish with a then career-best 88 from 111 to lay the foundation for Netherlands' total of 315, at the time their joint-highest in the format.

When facing favourites West Indies in the same tournament, he went from 0 off 6 to 37 off 32 in a run chase of 375. Netherlands eventually won the game via a Super Over, having tied the game with their highest ODI total. His "best innings" came when he cracked 110 from 109 deliveries against Oman in the Super Sixes and took home the Player-of-the-Match award.

"I don't like remembering my innings, but you still always remember the first hundred," he says. "That was quite special." Ultimately, Netherlands - along with Sri Lanka - made it through to the World Cup. Netherlands had finished last in the 13-team ODI Super League but had managed to take down the big boys en route to India for the 10-team World Cup.

"The Super League was a great opportunity for us to showcase what we're made of. It was great playing big names and bigger teams," Vikramjit says. "But hopefully we can do well in the World Cup, and the ICC looks at us and says, 'These guys are here to play as well. They are not just an Associate team.'"