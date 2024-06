Trott: Day games suit Afghanistan better

Afghanistan might be surprise entrants into the Super Eight, having come through ahead of New Zealand, but they command respect from their opponents. "If you just look at their squad," India's coach Rahul Dravid said, "they might not have a lot of international experience as in the other formats of the game, but a lot of their players do play in a lot of T20 leagues, more than in fact some of our players do. They are sort of well-travelled cricketers, especially in the T20 circuit, T20 league, a lot of them. They are very prominent members of their IPL teams, other teams as well. So, certainly in this format they are not a team to be taken lightly. They are deservedly in the Super Eight, and we will not treat them any differently than any other team that we expect to play in the Super Eight."