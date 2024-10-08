Mahmudullah to retire from T20Is after series against India

Mahmudullah will retire from T20Is at the of Bangladesh's ongoing bilateral series in India. He made the announcement on Tuesday, at a press conference on the eve of the second game in Delhi. Mahmudullah, 38, said that he had informed the relevant people in Bangladesh cricket about his decision, and will continue playing ODIs.

"I am retiring from T20I cricket after the last game of this series. I was pre-decided before coming here," Mahmudullah said. "I had a chat with my family. I spoke to the coach [Chandika Hathurusinghe], captain [Najmul Hossain Shanto], chief selector [Gazi Ashraf Hossain] and the board president [Faruque Ahmed] as well. I think it is the right time to move on from this format for me and the team. Especially with the World Cup coming up in less than two years. I will concentrate on the one-day game."

Mahmudullah's T20I career will be remembered for his transformation as a big-hitter almost a decade after his debut. At the start of 2016, Hathurusinghe had given him the role of finisher. He took up the challenge, adding more aerial shots to his repertoire.

"Back in 2016, there was a T20 World Cup in India. Before that, we had a training camp in Khulna. I changed my batting approach from that camp," Mahmudullah said. "I had to bat at No. 6 or 7, so I decided to change my approach and style. It was the team's finisher role. It was a very tricky place to bat. Not always you could finish the game. People would usually highlight the ones you didn't finish, rather than the ones you were there for. But it is part and parcel of this game."

He raised his strike rate for the following couple of years, culminating in his best T20 knock in 2018 . His unbeaten 43 off 18 balls against Sri Lanka took Bangladesh to the Nidahas Trophy final, and it was played with an umpiring controversy around, which led to then captain Shakib nearly calling off the Bangladesh innings. Despite all that - during the last over of an already tense chase - Mahmudullah held his nerve and won the match off the penultimate ball when he whipped Isuru Udana for a six.

"It is not easy to bat there in T20Is. You have to be brave. You can't think about failure. You have to go out there, and hit the ball as hard as you can. Coach and captain has to back the batter in that position" Mahmudullah on the T20I finisher's role

Mahmudullah called the innings a career "highlight", and identified Bangladesh's defeat against India in the 2016 T20 World Cup match in Bengaluru as the most "frustrating moment" in his career. He said that although Bangladesh didn't win a major trophy during his T20I career, the team did take strides forward in the 17 years since his debut.

"Definitely we didn't win a major trophy, but I don't agree that we don't have any achievements," he said. "I think if a trophy is the only benchmark then many legends wouldn't be called legends. The situation is very different from the time I made my debut in 2007 to now. It is not just due to the poncho pandob ['five Pandavas' from the Mahabharata, a reference to the combination of Shakib, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Mashrafe Mortaza]. Every player, coach and team management involved, have all contributed to this change in Bangladesh cricket."