Uncapped Jaker Ali replaces injured Shoriful Islam for Bangladesh's Tests against India

Bangladesh made one change to their Test squad for the upcoming tour of India from their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan, with uncapped batter Jaker Ali
replacing fast bowler Shoriful Islam
. Shoriful had suffered a groin injury
during the first Test against Pakistan, and did not play the second.
Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed make up Bangladesh's pace attack in Shoriful's absence.
Yet to play a Test and ODI, Jaker has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20Is since making his debut at the Asian Games in 2023. He has played 49 first-class games, and averages 41.47 with four centuries.
Opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who missed the Pakistan Tests due to a groin niggle suffered during the four-day games between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A in the lead-up to the Test series, retains his place in the squad. However, Shadman Islam's impressive showing in the first Test in Rawalpindi could see him keep his spot at the top alongside Zakir Hasan.
The first Test against India begins on September 19 in Chennai, with the second one from September 27 onwards in Kanpur. Both games are part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle
, where India are currently placed on top, while Bangladesh are at No. 4 on the points table
.
Bangladesh squad for India Tests
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed