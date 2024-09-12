Uncapped Jaker Ali replaces injured Shoriful Islam for Bangladesh's Tests against India

Yet to play a Test and ODI, Jaker has represented Bangladesh in 17 T20Is since making his debut at the Asian Games in 2023. He has played 49 first-class games, and averages 41.47 with four centuries.

Opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who missed the Pakistan Tests due to a groin niggle suffered during the four-day games between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A in the lead-up to the Test series, retains his place in the squad. However, Shadman Islam's impressive showing in the first Test in Rawalpindi could see him keep his spot at the top alongside Zakir Hasan.