India captain Virat Kohli says he "should be fine" for the final T20I after he "aggravated" an upper quad (thigh) muscle while fielding during England's chase in the fourth T20I on Thursday.

Kohli hurt himself during the 15th over as he sprinted in from deep midwicket and threw off-balance in an unsuccessful attempt to stop a second run. He went off the field after that and watched the rest of the game from the dugout and was even seen limping during the closing stages of the match.

"I ran for a ball, I dived and I threw it, so I was probably not in the best position," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "I just moved out to the outfield, earlier I was fielding in the inner ring. And the temperature drops pretty quickly, so your body tends to get stiff. So I just aggravated my upper quad a little bit and I didn't want to make it into a niggle or an injury.

"It's nothing serious. I should be fine by the day after tomorrow because we have the game in the evening. So probably took a smarter decision to come off and not sprint five-six more times and probably do it more because we have an important game coming up."

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma took over the reins as the Indian bowlers closed out the game to level the series 2-2. The decider will be played on Saturday.