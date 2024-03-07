Stats - Kuldeep's quick fifty and Jaiswal's race to 1000

Key numbers after day one of the Dharamsala Test, where the Indian spinners left England in tatters

Kuldeep Yadav had the England batters all at sea • BCCI

220 - Number of balls bowled by Indian spinners in the first innings of the Dharamsala Test. These are the fewest that a team's spinners have bowled to take all ten wickets in the first innings of a Test match. The previous record was 250 by Pakistan, also against England, in 2022.

1871 - The number of balls Kuldeep Yadav took to reach 50 wickets in Test cricket, which is the fewest for any Indian bowler. Axar Patel was the previous fastest, he reached the 50-wicket milestone in 2205 balls.

Among all spinners, he's the second fastest to the landmark, behind England's Johnny Briggs , who took only 1512 balls to get there.

Fewest balls to 50 Test wickets by Indians • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

16 - Innings needed for Yashasvi Jaiswal to complete 1000 runs in Test cricket, the second-fastest for an Indian in the format. Vinod Kambli remains the quickest, having got there in only 14 innings.

Jaiswal is the fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs as an opener in men's Tests, bettering the record held by his captain Rohit Sharma: 17 innings.

239 - Number of days from his debut that Jaiswal took to complete 1000 Test runs, the fifth-quickest for a batter. The fastest is Michael Hussey, who reached the milestone just 164 days after his debut.

Jaiswal took nine Tests to breach the 1000-run mark in Test cricket, the joint second-fastest in history along with Herbert Sutcliffe, George Headley and Everton Weekes. Only Donald Bradman is ahead, having reached the milestone in his seventh Test.

1976 - The previous instance of Indian spinners taking ten wickets on the first day of a Test match. It came against New Zealand in Auckland. The last time Indian spinners took all ten wickets on the first day of a home Test was in 1973, also against England, in Chennai.

1 - This is the first instance in 58 first-class matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala of spinners picking up all ten wickets in an innings. The previous highest was nine by Saurashtra against Himachal Pradesh in 2007

Most runs in a bilateral Test series for India • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

712 - Runs by Jaiswal so far this series, the most by an Indian batter in a Test series against England, surpassing Virat Kohli's 655 in 2016. Jaiswal's series tally is currently the third-highest for an Indian in a Test series, behind Sunil Gavaskar's 774 in 1971 and 732 in 1978-79, both against West Indies.