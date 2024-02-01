Shoaib Bashir to debut, James Anderson recalled for second Test against India

Shoaib Bashir , the 20-year-old Somerset offspinner, will make his Test debut at Visakhapatnam on Friday, after being named as Jack Leach's replacement in England's XI.

Bashir linked up with the squad mid-way through their 28-run victory in Hyderabad last week, after suffering complications with his India visa, but will slot straight into the team as a replacement for Jack Leach, whose impact in that match was hindered by bruising to the left knee, sustained while fielding on the first day.

Ben Stokes, England's captain, confirmed one other change on the eve of the Test, with James Anderson returning to the team as the lone seamer, in place of Mark Wood, who went wicketless in the same role at Hyderabad.

It will be Anderson's 184th Test cap, and his first of 2024, and will complete one of the most lop-sided Test attacks ever fielded, with the rest of England's specialist bowlers in a spin-heavy attack boasting a total of three Test caps.

Rehan Ahmed, the legspinner, retains his place after a limited role in Hyderabad, having debuted in Karachi in December 2022, while Tom Hartley will receive his second cap, having claimed second-innings figures of 7 for 62 to seal England's first-Test victory.

More to follow ...