Anderson's recall comes with a point to prove - even at 41

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls - the 22nd year of James Anderson in Test cricket gets underway on Friday.

It begins at the ACA-VDCA international cricket stadium, the site of England's second Test against India. Confirmation came through of the auspicious day on Thursday, as Ben Stokes revealed Anderson would replace Mark Wood as the lone seamer from the successful first Test in Hyderabad.

"Bringing Jimmy in, we just feel like there's a bit more I can turn to him for," Stokes said in his final press briefing before the Test begins on Friday. "Not only his new-ball skills - reverse skills, his offcutter skills and stuff like that."

After all these years, and all those wickets, it was peculiar to hear an England captain having to justify Anderson's selection. Spending so long as the first name on the teamsheet rendered any words laying out his case redundant. There was no need to speak about greatness for greatness' sake, much in the same way that you wouldn't bore someone with the history of the potato before offering them one of your McDonald's fries.

To be fair, conditions at Visakhapatnam made it necessary. England abandoned thoughts of playing two seamers after one last look at the pitch on Thursday. But the fact Wood was the man in possession, even with his extreme pace a clear point of difference, reflects that Anderson arrives into 2024 with some respect to put back on his name.

A forgettable 2023 Ashes of five wickets at 85.40 puts extra focus on what's to come. Retiring was not an option, even at 41, even as his long-term new-ball partner Stuart Broad slips seamlessly into sun-chasing commentary gigs after nailing the perfect goodbye . But an offer of a regular 12-month central contract amid a flurry of multi-year deals suggests the end is a consideration for others.

The last 12 days in India have offered some insight into Anderson's remaining hunger. He has looked sharp in the nets, often achieving good carry on underprepared practice wickets generally catered towards the spinners. His most ferocious session was an hour-long one-on-one battle with Joe Root two days out from the first Test. At the time, it felt like Anderson was bowling to push his case for the XI. In hindsight, it was likely he was taking out some frustration on Root having been informed he had missed the cut.

Anderson runs the drinks in Hyderabad • Getty Images

Anderson ended up fairly busy in Hyderabad, often running drinks and fielding for long stints after Jack Leach sustained a knee injury at the end of day one. He fulfilled some bowling-coach duties when Wood sought his counsel, and, like a millennial desperate to seem down with the kids by jumping on the latest TikTok trend, he showed off his left-arm spin to fit in with the two selected.

"It's small things," said Stokes when asked of how Anderson had dealt with starting the series on the periphery. "Like being 12th man when it's hot, lads need rehydrating and we need to concentrate the whole time with guys coming on and off the field. Even guys who aren't in the XI have a real understanding that they are contributing, albeit not physically in the game."

Even with the in-match duties, Anderson enjoyed a long bowling session out in the middle during lunch on day two. There were a few seasoned observers who noticed a ferocity that seemed to be missing last summer.

Perhaps that's not all that surprising given his last competitive match was the final Ashes Test at the Oval, back at the end of July. The intervening period has been spent devising a new run-up to add the zip he lacked last season. If the toned arms are anything to go by, plenty of hours have been spent in the gym, too.

History suggests that last bit is particularly important. You have to go back to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last time Anderson had anything resembling this six-month gap in his schedule. The initial pause of the international treadmill meant he could spend a little more time on conditioning and building muscle - the kind of work that gets neglected when Test series come thick and fast because of the onus on rest and recovery from match to match.

It paid dividends here. When cricket finally resumed in 2020, Anderson finishes the series against West Indies and Pakistan with an average speed greater than any of the previous five summers.

He would go on to suggest that extended period could buy him an extra couple of years in Test cricket. The hope is that this one has had a similar effect. The only difference is he came into this particular break with regret.

He emerges motivated, and, as ridiculous as it may seem, with a score to settle. There is no doubt he is England's greatest, but is he still England's best?

We'll have a better handle on that in the next few days. Even on a pitch that will spin from the start, Anderson's skills will mean he is constantly in the match, as per previous India tours. Even in a bowling attack featuring two wunderkind spinners in Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir, both born after Anderson made his Test debut in May 2003, his selection offers the most intrigue.

Given the potential for Rehan, Bashir and Hartley to have lose their grasp on proceedings during periods of the match, Anderson could end up doing more than his share. As England look to push on after taking the lead in this series, the veteran will assume multiple roles in multiple situations.