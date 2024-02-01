Who is England debutant Shoaib Bashir?

He's not come the usual route then? To say the least. Bashir was part of Surrey's pathway from Under-9s to Under-17s before being released, leading him to fear that a professional career may not materialise. But he subsequently caught the attention of Somerset playing for Berkshire Under-18s before impressing on trial and being given a contract.

Should India be wary? It is an enormous step up for Bashir, but England will hope he can have a similar impact to Hartley - another 6ft 4in fingerspinner - after the Lancastrian recovered from being worked over in the first innings to claim a match-winning seven-wicket haul in the second. Hartley became the third England spinner in the last 14 months to take a five-for on debut under Stokes, after Rehan and Will Jacks did so in Pakistan, and the captain's sensitive handling could be key to how quickly Bashir settles in Test whites.