No player in recent times has seen his stocks rise as quickly as Sai Sudharsan has. The Tamil Nadu top-order batter is a stylish left-hander, who looks easy on the eye. His technique has come in for plaudits from several pundits and the team management. He started his ODI career with two back-to-back half-centuries in South Africa last month. He's been part of the red-ball mix for India A over the past six months, on the back of a decent 2022-23 Ranji season where he struck 572 runs in 12 innings at 47.66. He made 97 in his most recent first-class outing for India A against England Lions last week.