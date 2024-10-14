'If you play only one way, you don't grow' - for Gambhir, it's adaptability above all else

Test cricket isn't what it used to be, and India have kept pace with the times - think of the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh just recently. But while run rates have soared and batters are looking for more boundary-scoring opportunities, India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes adaptability is still the most crucial element.

"We want to be that team which can score 400 in a day and bat for two days to salvage a draw," Gambhir said ahead of India's first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. "And you call that growth, you call that adaptability, you call that Test cricket. If you play only one way, then there is no growth.

"I can't talk about world cricket. Every team has their ideologies, their methods to play Test cricket. I can only talk about my team. If we are ever in such a situation where we have to bat for two days to draw a Test, we have players in the dressing room who can bat for two days. Ultimately, our first motive is to win a match and then if there is a situation where the team has to play for a draw, we have to keep those options open as well. That is the kind of Test cricket that we want to play."

As for the "high-risk, high-reward" approach, Gambhir was on board, and even doesn't mind India getting bundled for 100 in the process as long as the batters play their natural games and take the game head-on - even in Test cricket.

"Yeah, we want people to be aggressive, we want people to go out there and play their natural game. If they can play the natural game, if they can get 400-500 runs in a day, why not? We will play it that way - high-risk, high-reward; high-risk, high-failure," Gambhir said. "There will be days when we'll get bundled up for 100 but we'll continue to back our players.

"That's how we want to play and that's how we want to entertain the people of this country and, even in Test cricket, we want to keep the game going forward and get the results in whatever situation we are in."

"We want to try and play the game as hard as possible on the cricket field. Once the game is done, we want to be as humble as possible" Gautam Gambhir

India head into the three-match series against New Zealand high on confidence. They are on a six-game winning streak at home that dates back to February this year and are perched at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table

New Zealand, on the other hand, haven't had the best of starts to their subcontinent trip. Their (non-WTC) Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida was washed out before they were mowed down 2-0 in Sri Lanka. Add to that, New Zealand don't have the greatest of records against spin in recent times and are currently placed sixth on the WTC table.

"I think New Zealand is a completely different challenge," Gambhir said. "We know that they're a very, very good team. They've got some really high-quality players. They've got players who can hurt us. They've got players who can do the job for them as well. They keep fighting and we expect them to fight as well. So we respect them, but we don't fear anyone.

"I've said it many times that we will always respect every opposition. We want to be selfless. We want to try and play the game as hard as possible on the cricket field. Once the game is done, we want to be as humble as possible."

With 74.24% points, India are well placed for a third consecutive WTC final appearance, and while a series win here will not guarantee them a spot in the final, it will make things easier for them especially considering that they next take on Australia in a five-match series in Australia.

"See, the first thing is that the World Test Championship is in June [2025]. And the second thing is that the Test match in Australia is on November 22. Right now, only New Zealand is on our mind and nothing else," Gambhir said. "When you play international cricket, you don't think about how to prepare for the five Test matches in the Australia series or how to prepare for the World Test Championship final. Right now, the most important thing is how to be ready on November 16 at 9.30am. That is more important because you don't see ahead that far.