'An embarrassing display by India at home'
The internet was all praise for New Zealand following their historic series win in India
Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow, and it calls for introspection.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2024
Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection, or was it lack of match practice? @ShubmanGill showed resilience in the first innings, and @RishabhPant17 was brilliant in both innings-- his… pic.twitter.com/8f1WifI5Hd
Amazing from New Zealand. A population of less than 6 million. No Kane Williamson. They have conquered an unenviable task, and both men's and women's teams have had an historic and proud few weeks.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 3, 2024
This is embarrassing display by team India at home. Lot to ponder over by the decision makers. Well done New Zealand on such a terrific performance.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 3, 2024
To win in India is incredible but to deliver a clean sweep is remarkable … has to be the greatest ever Test series victory … India now have a group of Batters that struggle like most teams against Spin … #INDWvNZW— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2024
I'm a bit emotional after that.— Iain O'Brien (@iainobrien) November 3, 2024
In Sir Edmund Hillary's famous words, about the size of the endeavor, and it's achievement, "Well, George, we knocked the bastard off."#INDvNZ
Turning pitches becoming ur own enemy #INDvsNZTEST Congratulations NZ you outplayed us. Been saying from many years . Team India needs to play on better pitches. These turning pitches making every batsman look very ordinary .— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 3, 2024
Arguably @BLACKCAPS best win of all time. Unbelievable— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 3, 2024
@BLACKCAPS do what teams only dream of a clean sweep in India, remarkable! #INDvNZ— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 3, 2024
Cricket truly is a humbling sport, isn't it? Just months after our T20 World Cup win, we face a historic whitewash. That's the beauty of this game! Bigger tests lie ahead with the Australia series & the way forward is to introspect, learn and look up!— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 3, 2024
No praise high enough for this achievement from NZ. Possibly the greatest moment in NZ Cricket history. They outplayed India in every department in the toughest place to come and win, and deserve all the accolades and respect. Well played @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/P26qa1oE89— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 3, 2024