Matches (19)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (2)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
What They Said About

'An embarrassing display by India at home'

The internet was all praise for New Zealand following their historic series win in India

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Game over, job done, time to celebrate, India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Mumbai, 3rd day, November 3, 2024

Game over, job done, time to celebrate  •  Associated Press

A Test series in India ending 3-0 is fairly routine. India ending with the '0' is not. It's been all New Zealand in the Test series that got over on Sunday, and at the end of it, there was happiness for New Zealand, and suggestions for India to get their act together.
IndiaNew ZealandIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand tour of IndiaICC World Test Championship

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback