Rib injury sidelines Rabada from first Test against India

Kagiso Rabada sustained a rib injury during South Africa 's first training session in India on Tuesday, which ended up ruling him out of the Eden Gardens Test on the morning of the match. No decision has been made on whether he will be available for the second Test, which starts in Guwahati next week.

ESPNcricinfo has established that Rabada was taken for a scan the morning after injury occurred. However, he still attended Wednesday's training session. The extent of his participation in that session is unclear, though. He did not take part in Thursday's optional training - which is regular practice for many senior players - and underwent a fitness test before play began on Friday morning. After experiencing discomfort during the test, a late call was made, ruling Rabada out of the Test match.

Corbin Bosch , who has played three Tests prior to this tour, was named in the XI in Rabada's place. Bosch was also part of South Africa's Test squad in Pakistan, but did not play in either of the matches on the tour. He is now one of three seamers in South Africa's line-up for the first Test; the other two are Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

South Africa do not have any other seamers in their squad, after Lungi Ngidi was left out of both the Pakistan and India series in a horses-for-courses approach to playing in the subcontinent. Despite Rabada's injury, no replacement players have been called up to the squad yet.