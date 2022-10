Snake and floodlight failure stop play in Guwahati

Two interruptions, one hugely unusual and the other rather more routine, brought Sunday night's T20I between India and South Africa in Guwahati to brief standstills.

The first took place at the end of the seventh over of India's innings, when ground staff hurried onto the field to remove an unwelcome visitor: a snake making its way around the Barsapara Stadium's outfield. According to a PTI report, the snake "came out of nowhere from a small unnoticed pit to scare Wayne Parnell at the extra cover region. It then slithered into the square leg region."