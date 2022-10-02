Patidar, Mukesh get maiden India call-ups for South Africa ODIs

The ODI series is also an opportunity for Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson to put behind them their disappointment of not making the World Cup squad. Only a year ago, Kishan was seen as India's reserve opener and he even played in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, but an underwhelming IPL followed by a series of low scores for India have pushed him back in the pecking order. Samson, meanwhile, is coming off a decent run of form for India A in the series he captained against New Zealand A.