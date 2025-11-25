Jadeja targets moral victory as India fight to avoid whitewash

India are 1-0 down against South Africa , with only one day remaining of their two-Test series , and the best they can hope is for the scoreline to remain 1-0. Going into the fifth day in Guwahati , India are 27 for 2. They are chasing an all-but-impossible target of 549.

A series loss against South Africa will be India's second in their previous three home series. Last year, they suffered an unprecedented 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand, which ended a proud run of 17 straight home-series wins over a 12-year period.

In this scenario, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja suggested that saving the Guwahati Test would be a "win-win situation" for India. Jadeja used the English phrase, and it must be noted that it isn't his first language.

"We will have to bat well, take it session by session," Jadeja said. "If we don't give a wicket in the first session, then there will obviously be pressure on the bowlers, that they need to bowl us out. For us, that will be the win-win situation - if we can bat out the full day tomorrow. For us, it'll be as good as a winning situation."

This series has flipped the script on India's previous home series against South Africa in 2019 , which they won 3-0. Jadeja suggested South Africa hadn't done too much differently between that tour and this one, other than winning tosses. India won all three tosses in 2019, and South Africa have won both this time.

"I don't find any difference from what we played against them in 2019," Jadeja said. "I think they almost have the same squad. In cricket, I feel it's all about timing. It starts from winning the toss. If we would have won the toss on this wicket, then we would have been in a good situation right now. But that's part and parcel [of the game]. So, now, [it's about] what comes next - that is, day five. We have to play good cricket and we have to trust our defence. That's the key. If we play out day five, then, as I said, it's a win-win situation for us."

Jadeja was an integral member of India's teams through their 12-year winning run in home Test series. When asked how difficult it has been to go through India's ongoing period of negative results at home, Jadeja said it was simply a challenge he and his team-mates had to accept.

"See, it's not difficult. In cricket, it's always about the situation," he said. "If you are 312-315 runs ahead in the game, then any batsman can come and play freely. They're not thinking about spin or bounce, or how the wicket is. But when you're 300 runs behind and you have to go out and play out a day, defend through it, and know you have a 550-run target, and you know the ball is turning and bouncing, that plays on the mind more.

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were crucial to India's unbeaten 12-year run at home • BCCI

"We've also been [in winning situations]. Like, from 2012 to 2024, in 12 years we did not lose a series at home. In that time, we've handle these situations well. But the time was such that we won a lot of tosses and we scored big in the first innings. We've beaten oppositions by an innings. It has happened a lot of times.

"The more you play cricket, the more new experiences you have. So as cricketers, me and the team, it is a challenge we accept. We will not deny it, and ask why we are having to play in this situation. If it has come, we as players have to take the positives and move on from it. Our attitude will be positive and it will help the team. All the individuals will look to give their 100%.

"Whichever batter goes to bat tomorrow will look to give their best. But sometimes, even if you don't succeed, you learn from [the situation] and know the mistakes you've made, and what you can improve on in such a situation again."

India have been in transition over the last year or so having lost a number of senior players. Jadeja felt going through a difficult time like this would help the young players in the team learn and grow,

"Look, for the youngsters in the team, I think this is a learning phase. Their career is just starting. In international cricket, no matter what format you play, it's not easy. No matter what format you play, it's always a little challenging. So, in India, when a situation like this happens, and you play 3-4 youngsters in the team, it feels like the whole team is young and inexperienced. And that gets highlighted.

"But when India wins in home conditions, people think it's not a big deal. You have to win anyway. So people think that if you win a series in India, it's not a big deal. But if you lose a series in India, it becomes a very big deal. But even the team that comes here and plays against is representing their country.