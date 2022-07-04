Harmanpreet re-signs with Melbourne Renegades for WBBL

"I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket"

Harmanpreet Kaur was the Player of the Tournament in the last WBBL season • Getty Images

India's white-ball captain Harmanpreet Kaur has re-signed with Melbourne Renegades for a second season with them, in the 2022-23 WBBL.

Harmanpreet was the Player of the Tournament in the last WBBL season for her all-round show of 406 runs and 15 wickets, leading both batting and bowling charts for Renegades.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Renegades," Harmanpreet said. "I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket.

"Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that.

"We supported each other as a team last year and were able to get some good results, but we still have plenty of room to improve. Hopefully we can do that, make the finals again and put ourselves in a position to compete for the title."

Renegades finished second on the table last season to make it to the finals stage but lost to Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger

Harmanpreet primarily batted at No. 4 with Renegades last time and averaged 58.00 while striking at 130.96 with three half-centuries. Her 18 sixes were also the most by a player in the last season.

"Harmanpreet is one of the best players in the world, her record speaks for itself," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said. "She was outstanding for us last season and was a match-winner on multiple occasions, having a prolific impact across the tournament with both bat and ball.

"As an experienced player, Harmanpreet's leadership and calm approach under pressure was a huge asset for our team. She was a great fit both on and off the field and really bought into our team environment.