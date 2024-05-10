BCCI to invite applications for new India men's head coach before T20 World Cup

The BCCI will not repeat the mistake it made last year when it invited for applications for the head coach only after the incumbent coach's tenure had ended. With not enough time left for the next big assignment, the outgoing coach Rahul Dravid was convinced to take an extension till the T20 World Cup this June.

This time around, applications will be invited even before the team leaves for the T20 World Cup. Should Dravid want to continue, he will have to re-apply. "We will call for applications in the next few days," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said during a media interaction at the BCCI headquarters. "Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end in June. If he wants to re-apply, he can."

Shah confirmed the new head coach will be offered to take charge till the ODI World Cup in 2027. The rest of the backroom staff will be appointed in consultation with the new head coach. Shah said it was unlikely India will split the coaching role based on formats.

"We are looking for a long-term coach for three years," Shah said. "There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. Ultimately, it will be the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide."

The CAC will also decide on a new national selector for which the BCCI had already advertised in January this year. This selector is likely to replace Salil Ankola , who is the second member of the selection committee from the west zone. The new member is likely to be from the north zone. "A few interviews for the selector's post have already happened," Shah said. "The CAC will meet in a week's time to finalise the name, and we will announce it soon."

Players from teams knocked out of IPL 2024 to leave early

Shah also confirmed that the Indian team will leave for the T20 World Cup to the USA and the West Indies in two batches. Those players whose teams don't qualify for the IPL playoffs will leave on May 24 along with the coaching staff. The rest of the squad will leave after the IPL final on May 26. India's first match is on June 5, against Ireland.

Shah ruled out resting players, whose teams have no chance of making it to the playoffs, for the remaining games of the league stage. He said the IPL was a great opportunity for them to sharpen their T20 skills. "Look at how well Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma played the other day," Shah said. "If [Jasprit] Bumrah gets to bowl to Head, what better opportunity is there to practise?"

Mayank Yadav to get fast bowlers' contract

Mayank Yadav impressed with high speeds in his maiden IPL stint • BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav , who is injury-prone and is likely ruled out of IPL 2024 , will be under BCCI supervision after Shah confirmed he has been awarded the newly-constituted fast bowlers' central contract. He joins other promising fast bowlers who don't have an annual retainer: Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa. These bowlers will be monitored by the NCA medical staff all year around except for during the IPL.

WTC final to move out of England?