There are currently two selectors from the west in the panel, including the chair Ajit Agarkar, and none from the north

The BCCI has invited applications for the post of one national selector for the senior men's team. However, the board's advertisement, published on their website, doesn't specify which of the active selectors would be replaced from the current five-member panel chaired by Ajit Agarkar

The convention has been to pick one selector from each zone (north, south, east, west and central) with the most experienced member - in terms of Test caps - heading the panel. No selector can have more than a combined term of five years (junior and senior panels taken together).

It's possible the BCCI will want to have someone from the north in the committee, and one of the two men from the west might have to make way. Agarkar, it was understood at the time, was the unanimous choice of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape.

Applicants have until 6pm IST on January 25 to submit their candidature. The BCCI will then screen the applications before inviting shortlisted candidates for an interview. Applicants should have played (a) a minimum of seven Tests, or (b) 30 first-class games, or (c) ten ODIs and 20 first-class matches to be eligible. No date has been set for the interviews.